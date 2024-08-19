San Francisco Democrats watch party Day One of the Democratic National Convention

San Francisco Democrats get together for DNC watch party at Manny’s

Huddled around tables, eyes glued to the TV, excited San Francisco Democrats watched on as the woman who first made her name here in the Bay Area, took her place as the Democratic nominee for president at day one of the Democratic National Convention.

"I thought the first night was extremely exciting and I'm glad that she spoke right away," said Tina Martin.

Tina Martin was taking notes during the night's speeches. She said she was pleasantly surprised at how engaging all the speakers were.

"I was afraid they were going to wait until the fourth night to have a lot of great speakers but they started off this way and I think that was really important," said Martin.

Several high-profile people spoke on night one, from former presidential nominee Hilary Clinton to First Lady Jill Biden.

But Tina told KPIX she was most curious to hear President Joe Biden's speech and said he didn't disappoint.

"I mean this is his moment in history, so I'm glad he got sustained applause and all of that," said Martin.

Now, Martin is curious about what the rest of the week will bring.

She said she's planning to watch it all and can't wait to hear Kamala Harris's message to the country when she takes the stage Thursday.