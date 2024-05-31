San Francisco dance party with Fred Again and Skrillex to pack Civic Center Plaza

This Saturday night, a rave featuring British electronic musician Fred Again with special guest Skrillex will draw upwards of 25,000 fans to San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza.

The event was just announced this week, with tickets for the surprise concert going on sale Monday afternoon and quickly selling out.

While the Bill Graham Civic Center has regularly hosted electronic acts, Saturday's event marks the first time in a while that concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment will be holding a ticketed outdoor event at the plaza in front of San Francisco City Hall. The promoter previously staged the full weekend comedy Clusterfest in the area for three years, with the last one being held in 2019.

The promoter has informed attendees that there will be bag restrictions for the Saturday event and noted that the tickets are not available for transfer. Additional details on the event can be found on the Another Planet Entertainment website.

While the concert is taking place on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., there have been street closures in the Civic Center area that started on Tuesday. Some streets will be closed as late as early morning Monday morning, along with reroutes of the 19 Polk and 21 Hayes Muni bus lines.

Grove between Polk and Larkin will remain closed until 4 p.m. on Monday, while Polk between McAllister and Hayes will be closed until 4 a.m., Monday. Fulton between Larkin and Hyde shut down early Friday morning and will stay closed until 4 a.m. Sunday.

More widespread closures in the area are scheduled starting at 7 p.m. Friday evening when stretches of Larkin between Hayes and McAllister, Grove between Larkin and Hyde and between Van Ness and Polk will shut down until 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Drivers should expect traffic delays and detours in the area until the morning after the event. Additional details on the street closures and Muni reroutes are available on the SFMTA website.