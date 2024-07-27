San Francisco community makes plans to mark Peru's Independence Day

San Francisco's Peruvian community planned to celebrate Peru's Independence Day with a flash mob style dance performance at Civic Center Plaza.

For some people, rhythm is simply in the blood. That is the case for Juan de Dios Soto, founder of the Peruvian Tradition Cultural Center.

He created the vibrant community space in San Francisco's Mission District to address a personal void, a longing for his homeland.

"I decided to create this place because I think I missed my country," said Soto, an Afro-Peruvian American.

The center now serves as a hub for sharing Peruvian and other cultures, offering a range of creative classes to the Bay Area community.

Soto highlights the economic challenges that prompted many Peruvians to leave their homeland, with many finding their way to San Francisco.

"Most of the Peruvian people come to the United States to follow their dreams, maybe new opportunities. But the Peruvians never forget their traditions," he said.

This weekend, the center will showcase a beloved Peruvian tradition -- dance -- as the community celebrates Peru's Independence Day.

Monica Mendoza, this year's Carnaval Queen, is organizing a flash-mob style dance at the Civic Center Plaza.

"We are going to mix a lot of dances from the jungle, the coast, the Andes. We are going to have a big mix to celebrate our Independence Day," Mendoza said.

Luis Valverde, a participating dancer and the artistic director of Valverde Dance Ballet Folklorico, emphasized the importance of these events in preserving Peruvian heritage.

"We are trying to promote, and teach, and rescue dances that are disappearing. So, we try to get the next generation of people, and even the kids that are born here, to discover their roots and learn about their culture," Valverde explained.

Previous flash mobs in San Francisco have been a testament to the community's inclusivity and enthusiasm.

"We do carry a lot of passion from our country, definitely, and nobody can take that away," Mendoza said.

As the next generation navigates their dual identity as both Peruvian and American, Soto and his team believe this is a special opportunity for unity.

"It's the perfect moment for the whole community to be strong together," Soto concluded.

The rhythm of Peru, Soto says, is indeed in their blood, resonating through every beat.