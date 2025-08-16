Watch CBS News
Fourth floor of San Francisco condo evacuated after kitchen fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Firefighters evacuated one floor of a San Francisco high-rise condominium after a fire Saturday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department says crews responded to the building on Cleary Court, near Laguna Street, a little before 6:30 a.m. 

Crews encountered a kitchen fire on the fourth floor, prompting an evacuation of all the residents of that floor. 

Residents above the fourth floor were also told to shelter in place. 

Officials say one person was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. 

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

