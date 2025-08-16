Fourth floor of San Francisco condo evacuated after kitchen fire

Firefighters evacuated one floor of a San Francisco high-rise condominium after a fire Saturday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department says crews responded to the building on Cleary Court, near Laguna Street, a little before 6:30 a.m.

1 alarm fire currently at 66 Cleary Ct. units are on scent fighting a kitchen fire that was dispatched at 6:22 AM ON THE 4th floor. All residents of the 4th floor are evacuated currently and others on floors above are sheltering in place. 1 person is being evaluated for smoke… pic.twitter.com/O2L1ULO4VB — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 16, 2025

Crews encountered a kitchen fire on the fourth floor, prompting an evacuation of all the residents of that floor.

Residents above the fourth floor were also told to shelter in place.

Officials say one person was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.