Police arrest San Francisco Chinatown pickpocket crew suspects

Three people suspecting in a series of pickpocket crimes in San Francisco's Chinatown were arrested over the weekend after a weeks-long investigation, police said Tuesday.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that it received reports from members of the Chinatown community and local merchants about multiple pickpocket and thefts across the neighborhood since early last month, including one victim who lost approximately $4,000 in property.

After a weeks-long investigation, patrol officers working with community members identified a suspect vehicle and three people believed tied to the thefts, police said.

A frame from a police video shows two pickpocketing suspects remove items from an unsuspecting victim's backpack in San Francisco's Chinatown, May 16, 2026. San Francisco Police Department

On Saturday, police used automated license plate reader cameras and a police drone to track the vehicle and suspects within Chinatown. Video provided by the Police Department showed drone footage of the suspects stealing from victims as they walked on the sidewalk, working together as one person would take personal items from backpacks or purses while two other would block the view and act as lookouts.

Plainclothes officers arrested all three suspects, and during the operation, officers also recovered the stolen property and returned it to the victims, police said.

The suspects were identified as Vallejo residents Stefan Ruset, 35; Marian Constantine, 30; and Florin Matei, 26. On Sunday, officers executed a search warrant at their home in Vallejo and recovered additional stolen property, including property linked to a 2024 pickpocket victim, along with more than $14,000 in cash, police said.

On Sunday, officers executed a search warrant at their homes in Vallejo"Criminals targeting Chinatown, or any other community in San Francisco, is simply unacceptable," said Police Chief Derrick Lew in a prepared statement. "I want to thank members of the Central Station for their continued partnership with the merchants to demonstrate the highest level of community policing that keeps our city and Chinatown safe."

All three suspects were booked in San Francisco County Jail on charges of felony grand theft, felony conspiracy, and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Police asked anyone with information about the pickpocket thefts to call 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.