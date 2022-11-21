San Francisco's Castro District reacts to mass shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

SAN FRANCISCO -- The pain and trauma from the Club Q mass shooting is being felt here in the Bay Area. A lot of people in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood said that, unfortunately, they were not surprised. They said there's too much hate speech targeting the LGBT community.

RELATED: Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs leaves at least 5 dead

It was one of the main topics at Moby Dick, a gay watering hole on 18th Street in the Castro. The bartender said he came to work with a sense of heightened awareness.

"Sometimes, when I'll be working, I'll see someone that will come in and just walk straight back to the bathroom and not look at me or whatever and just keep walking. That triggers something in the back of your head. I'd certainly keep an eye out for when that person re-emerges and make sure everything is alright," bartender Patrick Bowers said.

Many LGBT community members say they feel vulnerable, even in the Bay Area.

"It's scary and it's devastating," Kyle Chu said.

Chu was threatened by a group of men, believed to be part of the Proud Boys, back in June at a San Lorenzo library.

Chu, who goes by the stage name of Panda Dulce, was doing a drag queen book reading event when the men stopped her, threatened her and called her a pedophile.

Even though Colorado Springs police are still investigating the motive for the Club Q shooting, Chu blames hate speech for the violence.

"This is the inevitable outcome of vilifying and dehumanizing a group of people. We're targeted due to misinformation about who we are," Chu said.

LGBT community leaders blame right-wing extremists for fanning the hate.

"The political rhetoric, attacking our community, has consequences. It fuels hate and violence," said state senator Scott Wiener, who is openly gay.

He wants social media platforms to do better to remove hateful content.

"We live in a violent country right now and leaders are propagating that violence," said Suzanne Ford, interim executive director of San Francisco Pride. "The resiliency you're going to see from our community -- we're not going anywhere."

Chu hopes one day LGBT community members can feel safe being who they are.

"At this point, I'm just mad. Enough is enough!"