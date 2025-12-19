San Francisco police arrest man suspected in Castro District bulldog theft; dog still missing

A man suspected of stealing a French bulldog in San Francisco's Castro District last week has been arrested, but the search continues for the dog, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 10, officers were called to the 400 block of Castro Street following reports of a theft. The victim told police that an unknown male picked up his dog named "Hank" off the sidewalk before fleeing.

"Hank" a French bulldog, is missing after he was stolen from a location on Castro Street in San Francisco on Dec. 10, 2025. San Francisco Police Department

During an investigation by the department's burglary unit, investigators identified a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers located the suspect in his vehicle at San Carlos Avenue and High Street in East Oakland. Officers and an investigator served the warrant, which they said yielded evidence related to the theft.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Dante Shaw of Oakland, was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft. According to jail records, Shaw is being held on $100,000 bail.

Police said in a statement Thursday that the Hank remains missing. The dog is described as a French bulldog, tan in color.

Anyone who may locate Hank is asked to call 911, provide the dog's location and a description of anyone who is with the dog.