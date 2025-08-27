San Francisco, Caltrans reach partnership on highway homeless encampment cleanups

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Wednesday that the city has reached an agreement with Caltrans that seeks to clean up homeless encampments on state highways.

City officials said the delegated maintenance agreement allows the city to perform maintenance tasks and encampment cleanups on Caltrans right-of-way, which is state property, while connecting homeless people to city services and housing.

"Under my administration, city government will no longer tolerate the conditions we're seeing on our on-ramps and off-ramps—and now we have the tools to fix it," Lurie said in a statement. "Thanks to this agreement with our partners at Caltrans, city departments will take action to deliver safer, cleaner streets for residents and visitors across our city."

Officials said encampments that "pose a threat to health and safety" would be top priority in cleanups, which include encampments close to traffic, those with people at risk of being struck by vehicles, encampments in confined spaces or those near unstable structures.

Along with encampment cleanups, maintenance tasks in the agreement include the removal of litter, debris and weeds by San Francisco Public Works crews.

According to Caltrans, seven similar agreements have been reached with other cities in California.

"Through this collaboration, we are committed to connecting persons experiencing homelessness with a path to housing and essential services," said Dave Ambuehl, the agency's acting director. "This partnership reflects our shared responsibility and mutual accountability in tackling this urgent issue."