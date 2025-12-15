Multiple people on board San Francisco cable car injured after it abruptly stops

Over a dozen people on board a San Francisco cable car were injured when it came to a sudden stop on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The incident happened at 1351 California Street, between Leavenworth and Hyde streets, around 3:15 p.m.

Fire crews said 15 people were evaluated at the scene for injuries, and two of them were immediately taken to the hospital.

An additional 11 people were transported for what the fire department describes as "minor aches and pains." The remaining two passengers involved in the incident declined to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters have left the scene, and the fire department said the scene was left to Muni and the police department for their investigation.