Crime

1 hurt in shooting at business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A man working at a business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was shot shortly after opening the business Monday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Precita Avenue, where the 61-year-old victim was shot by a male suspect minutes after opening the business, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

The suspected shooter remains at large and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 11:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

