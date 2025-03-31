More rain, gusty winds across San Francisco Bay Area before warmer weather returns

The Bay Area will continue to experience unsettled weather for the next couple of days as breezy rain showers move through the region.

Monday and Tuesday will be dominated by wind, rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms, which will give way to a drying, warming trend starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"The last day of March will be pretty March-y as a cold front will continue to trek across the region from northwest to southeast through the morning hours," according to the Weather Service forecast. "As a result, expect rainfall to increase in coverage and intensity and southwesterly winds to strengthen and veer."

The weather was far from predictable at points Monday afternoon. San Francisco was seeing warmer temperatures and sunshine at around 2 p.m., but many were caught in a sudden downpour downtown an hour later.

Rain totals of up to a half-inch are expected in most places, with 1 inch forecast for the North Bay mountains and along the Big Sur coast.

Winds will generally range from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph in higher elevations and there is a 15 percent chance of thunderstorms for most of the Bay Area through Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are generally expected to range from the low to high 40s overnight to the high 50s to low 60s during the day.

Also, on Tuesday the Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for the coastal waters around the San Francisco Bay and areas to the south.

The advisory will last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and during that time mariners can expect winds of up to 20 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots, and choppy waters are expected.

On Wednesday, as skies clear and the sun returns in earnest, daytime temperatures will begin to rise, with highs in the low to mid 60s midweek and up to the low 70s by Friday in many places, according to the Weather Service.