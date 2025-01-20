San Francisco Bay Area under second consecutive Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory

Temperatures in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area were expected to drop into the upper 20s to the middle 30s for the second morning in a row Tuesday, triggering a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service issued the warning and advisory shortly before noon.

Similar to what happened in the early hours of Monday morning, weather officials said the Freeze Warning will specifically impact the southern Salinas Valley. The Frost Advisory will cover the North Bay valleys, interior East Bay, the Santa Clara Valley, the eastern Santa Clara Hills, the northern Salinas Valley, the Hollister Valley, interior Monterey and San Benito Counties, and the Santa Lucia range. Both will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning due to temperatures in the upper 20s to the middle 30s.

⚠️🧊Additional Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories issued for the inland Bay Area and Central Coast for Tuesday morning. Temperatures from the upper 20s to the mid 30s create hazardous conditions for people without adequate heating. Protect people, plants, pets, and pipes! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/01WfXoHGrU — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2025

The cold temperatures will create "hazardous conditions for unsheltered populations and those without access to adequate heating," according to the National Weather Service. Residents were advised to protect people, plants, pets and pipes.

The cold weather warning and advisory will take effect just after the ongoing Wind Advisory expires. Offshore winds increased Monday morning, with the North Bay getting the strongest winds. The advisory was issued for the North Bay interior mountains from 4 a.m. Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday due to northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 50 mph.

Stronger gusts as high as 66 mph at Mt. Helena were measured between Sunday night and Monday morning, with additional high gusts in the East Bay.

Feeling the breeze North Bay? Take a look at how much this camera on Mt. St. Helena (C/O @ALERTCalifornia ) is shaking in the wind 🍃



12 hour peak wind gusts (start of event to now) are available below. We continue to monitor isolated strong gusts in the East Bay Hills. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/y8LcpGty4k — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2025

Pacific Coast beaches were also seeing long period westerly swells posing moderate to high risk of sneaker waves and an increased risk of rip currents. Through 7 p.m. Monday, a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect in San Francisco, coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

According to the National Weather Service, dry weather will continue through the week, with a slight warming trend from Tuesday to Friday.