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Suspect in San Francisco assault that injured 2 people turns himself in, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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A man suspected in an attack that injured two people in San Francisco last month has turned himself in to authorities, police said Tuesday.

According to officers, the incident began when the victims were standing in front of a business on the 3100 block of Fillmore Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 8. A group of unknown male subjects approached the victims and engaged in a brief verbal altercation before the victims walked away.

The victims were then approached by the suspects a short time later on the 2000 block of Union Street, between Buchanan and Webster streets. Police said the subjects assaulted the victims, who sustained extensive injuries and were hospitalized.

After the assault, police urged the public for help in identifying the subjects.

Officers were able to identify two men from the incident. During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for one of the men, identified as 21-year-old William Lyons of Sacramento.

Meanwhile, the other man was no longer considered a person of interest in the case.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Lyons surrendered without incident at the San Francisco County Jail. Lyons was booked for assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

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