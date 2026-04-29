San Francisco International Airport joins trend to allow visitors past security, goodbyes at the gate

San Francisco International Airport is joining an increasing number of U.S. airports in allowing visitors to go past security without a booking a flight to join passengers at the gate.

On Tuesday, SFO announced the launch of the SFO Gate Explorer program, in which airport visitors without a plane ticket can apply for a pass to be permitted through the security line. Participants would be subject to the same security procedures as ticketed passengers and would need a Read ID or passport to go through security.

Applications for a Gate Explorer pass can be made on the same day of an airport visit and up to 30 days in advance, SFO said in a press release. Other airports across the country have similar programs, which have become increasingly popular as a nostagic slice of travel before 9/11, as well as a vehicle to increase the number of people spending money inside the terminals.

"Airports are about bringing people together, and this program creates so many new ways for friends and family to connect, whether on arrival, departure, or even a long layover," said Airport Director Mike Nakornkhet in a prepared statement. "This also allows a new audience to enjoy all the shopping, dining, artwork, museum exhibitions and amenities that make SFO so special."

The airport said the number of passes granted per day would be limited to avoid impacting wait times for traveling passengers at security checkpoints.

A woman hugs her parents from France at the international terminal of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on November 8, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

SFO is the second Bay Area airport to offer a program allowing for family and friends of flying passengers to see them off or welcome them at the gate. Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport launched its OAK Guest Pass program in December. Other airports in California with guest pass programs include San Diego (SAN), Orange County (SNA), and Ontario (ONT)

The universal practice of visitors accompanying airport passengers to the gate ended abruptly following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, which led to the creation of the Transportation Security Administration and mandatory security checkpoints, along with secure "sterile" areas of airports where only ticketed passengers are allowed.

In 2017, Pittsburgh International Airport was the first U.S. airport to allow non-fliers to have access beyond security since 9/11. Currently, at least 20 U.S. airports offer a visitor pass program.