San Francisco agencies promote coyote awareness ahead of summer

SAN FRANCISCO -- A delayed start to coyote season has not stopped city agencies from beginning their awareness campaign around local parks to make sure residents stay alert and protect young children and smaller dogs.

"This is an unusual year. In the past we've had more sightings now and then there's been more denning activity then we have currently, so it seems like we're off to a slow start," said Christopher Campbell, the manager of the natural resources division for the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.

Campbell says that as the public spots coyotes more often in a city setting, they're getting better at recognizing them and adapting to these animals in their neighborhoods. In the past, people would sometimes confuse coyotes with dogs.

"Coyotes you know -- nationwide and universally -- now are adapting to our urban environments. There's a lot of food here for them and habitat opportunities for them to be here," he told KPIX.

But the annual reminders are still necessary for coyotes and humans to live together in San Francisco and other major cities. Dogs should be on a leash and cats should be kept indoors. Smaller dogs and younger children should be picked up to keep them safe from coyotes.

Anyone who happens to see a coyote is advised to try to appear large and make a lot of noise. Authorities say never run away, but always keep them in sight. It's also important to never feed coyotes so they remain wild and help to reduce the rodent population.

"A natural means of keeping the ecosystems more balanced and that helps our wildlife and other situations as well."

Dog owners living in San Francisco say they have experienced coyotes at their favorite parks in the last year and they're better prepared to react. City staff have started handing out flyers at events in local parks and signs are out warning dog owners to be alert at many locations.

"We were walking up towards Lafayette Park and at the top of the hill we saw a coyote, so I saw the coyote, no big deal, we just turned around and went back home," Erica Figueroa said about an encounter she had last year. "I would say I'm more hyperaware of what I'm seeing at the park, especially when it's dark."

As pupping season begins, coyotes can exhibit more protective behavior around their dens. Following dogs or growling at them may be part of that behavior. It is not generally aimed at humans. San Francisco Animal Care & Control says it is best to avoid areas where you may have experienced this behavior.

Dusk and down are considered prime opportunities for wildlife to be on the move. Residents may also come across raccoons and skunks at that time, which is another reason to keep dogs leashed.

"San Francisco is not different from other locations and their presence here," said Campbell. "It's really wonderful that we have wildlife in the city and coyotes are amazingly beautiful animals."

More information on how to handle a coyote encounter is available on the San Francisco Animal Care & Control website.