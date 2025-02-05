San Francisco opening triage center with police, other staff to handle 6th Street arrests

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday said the city will be opening a triage center staffed by various city departments to more efficiently handle people detained for drug use.

The triage center will be near 6th Street, and there will be police, fire crews, staff from the public department of health and other organizations at the site.

"This is going to be a triage center where we are going to streamline all of our departments in one place," Lurie said. "We have to try new things, and we have to do it quickly."

Lurie said police will take people to the site, and they will be seen by the Department of Public Health and by behavioral health specialists.

"They can get the help that they need because they are not getting it out on 6th Street," Lurie said.

Journey Home will be operating at the center as well, Lurie said. The program provides bus or train tickets out of the city for people dealing with substance abuse or who are experiencing homelessness.

"The program strives to reconnect individuals with family, friends, or other support networks in their hometown. Journey Home provides eligible participants with free bus or train tickets (within the lower 48 states), a meal stipend, and an overnight stay if the train/bus does not leave the same day," a department notice for the program says.

Lurie said they hope to have the site open in the coming days.