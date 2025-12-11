San Francisco police search for dog who ran away after 65-year-old owner attacked

Police in San Francisco are searching for a dog who ran away following an attack involving the dog's elderly owner over the weekend.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the department's Central Station were called to Post and Leavenworth streets in the city's downtown on reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they found the 65-year-old victim.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told that the assault took place after an unknown suspect briefly interacted with the victim. The suspect had kicked the victim's dog, named "Charlotte Rose", and the dog ran away.

Charlotte Rose ran away following an attack involving the dog's 65-year-owner in San Francisco on Dec. 7, 2025. San Francisco Police Department

Charlotte Rose was last seen walking southbound on Leavenworth Street. Photos shared by police showed the dog was wearing a sweater and still had a leash attached.

The dog was microchipped, according to officers.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Charlotte Rose is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".