Watch CBS News
Crime

San Francisco police search for dog who ran away after 65-year-old owner attacked

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Police in San Francisco are searching for a dog who ran away following an attack involving the dog's elderly owner over the weekend.

Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the department's Central Station were called to Post and Leavenworth streets in the city's downtown on reports of an assault. When officers arrived, they found the 65-year-old victim.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told that the assault took place after an unknown suspect briefly interacted with the victim. The suspect had kicked the victim's dog, named "Charlotte Rose", and the dog ran away.

charlotte-rose-lost-dog-121125.jpg
Charlotte Rose ran away following an attack involving the dog's 65-year-owner in San Francisco on Dec. 7, 2025. San Francisco Police Department

Charlotte Rose was last seen walking southbound on Leavenworth Street. Photos shared by police showed the dog was wearing a sweater and still had a leash attached.

The dog was microchipped, according to officers.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Charlotte Rose is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue