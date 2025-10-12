How to watch San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for NFL Week 6

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon for NFL Week 6 and a battle between two of the top teams in the NFC. There are several ways to watch and stream the football game played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

Both teams are coming off thrilling road wins in Week 5 and are in a four-way tie for the conference's best record at 4-1 with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. The 49ers, missing multiple starters on offense and defense, went to overtime and topped the Los Angeles Rams in the Thursday night game, 26-23, stopping LA on a 4th-down do-or-die play. The Bucs trailed last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks before scoring 10 points in the last 1:15 of the game, with a late interception setting up a game-winning FG as time ran out for the 38-35 victory.

How can you watch the 49ers vs. the Buccaneers on broadcast/cable/satellite?

CBS will carry the game locally on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1:25 p.m. PT / 4:25 p.m. ET.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, CBS is seen on KPIX virtual channel 5 and cable channel 12. In the Tampa Bay area, CBS is seen on WTSP channel 10. The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Where can you stream the 49ers vs. Buccaneers game?

Fans can stream Sunday's 49ers-Bucs game on Paramount+ and NFL+

Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers eyes the quarterback during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. The 49ers defeated the Buccaneers 23-20. Michael Zagaris / San Francisco 49ers / Getty Images

49ers vs. Buccaneers history

Sunday's game is the 28th matchup overall between the two teams, with the 49ers holding a 21-7 record all-time against the Buccaneers, with San Francisco winning the last four matchups in a row.

The teams' last meeting was in 2024 in Tampa, with the 49ers winning 23-20 in a game that featured the first NFL touchdown by 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and a sideline spat involving former 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, kicker Jake Moody, and holder Taybor Pepper.

Who is predicted to win the 49ers vs. Buccaneers game?

As of Friday morning, the Bucs were favored by 3 points in the latest 49ers vs. Buccaneers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

What is the 49ers' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 7: 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 19, 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Week 8: 49ers at Houston Texans, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. PT

Week 9: 49ers at New York Giants, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. PT

Week 10: 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 9, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 11: 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 16, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 12: 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov. 24, 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: 49ers at Cleveland Browns, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. PT

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 14, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 16: 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, Dec. 28, 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD

What is the Buccaneers' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 7: Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. ET (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Oct. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 9, 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 23, 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday Night Football)

Week 13: Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, Dec. 7, 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 11, 5:15 p.m. ET (Thursday Night Football)

Week 16: Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, Dec. 28, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, TBD