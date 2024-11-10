San Francisco 49er Ricky Pearsall scores 1st career touchdown just over 2 months after being shot

San Francisco 49er Ricky Pearsall scored his first NFL career touchdown on Sunday, after being shot almost three months ago.

Pearsall scored a 46-yard touchdown on a pass from Brock Purdy, in the 1st quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

First NFL TD for Ricky Pearsall ‼️



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 10, 2024

His first touchdown comes just over 20 days after he made his return to the field. He made his return during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pearsall was shot on Aug. 31 in San Francisco. Police said he was walking about a block from Union Square around 3:30 p.m. when someone armed with a gun tried to rob him.

A brief struggle ensued, and police said the gun was fired, injuring both Pearsall and the suspect.

Pearsall was hospitalized overnight, but despite being shot in the chest, he was not seriously injured. He began working out at the team facility the following week and made his return just 50 days later.

The 17-year-old suspect from Tracy arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery faces attempted murder and other charges.

In September, the attorney representing the high school senior claimed that new video evidence supports his argument that the teenager should not be charged with attempted murder.

The Niners drafted Pearsall in the first round in April.