San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings returns to field for Week 1 practice

There were a few hugs and lots of smiles at the San Francisco 49ers' first practice of Week 1, as Jauan Jennings made his return to the field.

For the first time in weeks, Jennings was on the field, dapping up the 49ers front office and coaching staff, namely, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Jennings missed most of training camp and all three of the Niners' preseason games due to a lingering calf injury. His absence also coincided with a contract dispute. Lynch confirmed on Aug. 28 that Jennings requested a trade earlier in the offseason.

Bro Hugs all around! Jauan Jennings with a nice greeting for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

"He asked for it and we've moved on," Lynch said on Aug. 28. "We're not doing that, so we're moving forward."

Jennings is owed $7.5 million on the final year of his deal, which was signed last offseason. His request for more money or a trade comes after Jennings became the 49ers' leading receiver during the 2024 season. Jennings had 975 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the wake of injuries to Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Back on the field for practice, Jennings participated in position drills with the rest of his wide receiver group. It's a position that has caused a lot of worry for the 49ers over the last week, mostly due to Jennings' absence.

Jauan Jennings is back on the practice field. Missed nearly all of training camp /preseason with his calf injury. Unsure on any update to his contract situation.

They signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad last week and hosted former 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne for a visit on Monday.

Jennings was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. The 49ers are the only team he knows, but he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.