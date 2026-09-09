49ers DT Alfred Collins out for season after injuring knee in Melbourne, Shanahan says

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins is out for the season after tearing his patellar tendon, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

Tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa remain on track to play in the Niners' opener in Australia, but Shanahan isn't sure exactly how much each veteran star will see the field.

Collins was injured during practice at AAMI Park on Tuesday with the 49ers, who face the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday morning.

"That was a big loss," said Shanahan, whose team also lost defensive end Sam Okuayinonu to a right foot injury. "We've lost two D-linemen pretty much for the year after (final roster) cuts, before the first game, which is going to be a huge challenge. I'm hurting for Alfred. It's real unfortunate for him."

San Francisco 49ers' defensive tackle #95 Alfred Collins attends a training session at AAMI Park in Melbourne on September 7, 2026. Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images

Collins made 17 tackles in 16 games as a backup lineman during his rookie season, but he is well-known to Rams fans as the hero of the short-handed 49ers' improbable 26-23 overtime victory at SoFi Stadium last season. The rookie lineman forced and recovered a goal-line fumble by Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams late in regulation, preventing a go-ahead touchdown.

Collins was likely to play extensively as the 49ers' probable starting nose tackle this season. and his absence will test the depth on an already thin unit.

Defensive tackle Gracen Halton and defensive end Romello Height are limited in practice by ankle injuries, while undrafted rookie defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. missed practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury. C.J. West could step up as a starter.

"Any D-lineman is a possibility, unless you guys can name some guys we can fly here real quick," Shanahan said.

Bosa, who played in only three games last season because of a torn ligament in his right knee, said he spoke to Collins about the road ahead. Bosa didn't downplay the difficulty of a comeback from such a significant injury, but also said the 49ers will support Collins during the process.

"He just has to know that there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Bosa said. "I told him I've been through it a few times, so he just needs to take it one day at a time."

Bosa said he is "100%" ready to play, while Kittle seems confident he can contribute from the start of the season despite tearing his Achilles tendon just eight months ago.

"We've got to be smart with that," Shanahan said. "Bosa not practicing as much, Kittle — he's had this whole week — but they both look great. But we definitely have got to be smart with that."