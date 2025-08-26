49ers' Aiyuk officially out for weeks as team announces final 53-man roster cuts

The San Francisco 49ers made the expected move to have wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk miss multiple weeks to start the season as the team announced final moves to reach a 53-man roster by Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline.

Aiyuk and safety Malik Mustapha were placed on the reserve physically-unable-to-perform list, which means they will be inactive for at least the first four games of the season before they will be allowed to practice with the team.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month that the team was eyeing Week 6 as a possible return date for Aiyuk, who tore his MCL and ACL in October of last season in Week 7. Mustapha had surgery to repair an ACL injury earlier this year and is believed to be on a similar return timeline.

Notable 49ers roster cuts

Among the final day roster cuts were two wide receivers who had hoped to be part of the solution at the position with Aiyuk out, Deebo Samuel gone to Washington, and Jauan Jennings nursing a calf injury following his demand for a renegotiated contract.

Terique Owens #83 of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown as he gets past Myles Purchase #49 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Terique Owens, son of Hall of Famer and former 49ers receiver Terrell Owens, was placed on waivers even after his showing in the final preseason game, where he scored a touchdown. Owens could be brought back to the practice squad if no other teams claim him off waivers.

Bay Area native and former Buffalo Bills and New York Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins was released after making a positive impression earlier in the preseason.

Also released at wide receiver was 10-year journeyman Robbie Chosen, who failed to make the final squad even after leading the team in receptions during the preseason. The 49ers tenuous wide receiver situation was somewhat clarified last week in a trade for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore.

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (20) falls into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half of his NFL preseason game against Los Angeles Chargers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The 49ers also released fan favorite Jeff Wilson Jr., who was attempting his second stint with the team. He spent the first five seasons of his career with San Francisco before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Wilson, who scored touchdowns in back-to-back games to finish the preseason, had told reporters he was motivated by fans' messages to him after the 49ers brought him back to training camp.

The 49ers last week traded for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. to complement Christian McCaffrey's starting role with Isaac Guerendo as the secondary backup, making Wilson's return a long shot.

One more notable name missing from the final 53-man roster was undrafted rookie defensive lineman and San Diego native Sebastian Valdez, who earned the nickname "The Hulk" from his veteran colleagues during training camp.

Final roster moves by the 49ers announced Tuesday:

Released:

WR Robbie Chosen

OL Michael Dunn

WR Russell Gage Jr.

DL Jonathan Garvin

DL Trevis Gipson

DL Bruce Hector

WR Isaiah Hodgins

CB Fabian Moreau

P Thomas Morstead

LB Curtis Robinson

LB Chazz Surratt

WR Malik Turner

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Placed on waivers:

WR Junior Bergen

LB Stone Blanton

DL William Bradley-King

DB Derrick Canteen

CB Dallis Flowers

LB Jalen Graham

S Jaylen Mahoney

OL Drake Nugent

WR Terique Owens

DL Sebastian Valdez

TE Brayden Willis

OL Nick Zakelj

Activated from Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Placed on Injured Reserve List:

DL Kevin Givens (designated for return)

CB Jakob Robinson

Placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

WR Brandon Aiyuk

S Malik Mustapha

Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List:

QB Kurtis Rourke

Placed on the Reserve/Suspended List:

OL Isaac Alarcon

WR Demarcus Robinson