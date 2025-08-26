49ers' Aiyuk officially out for weeks as team announces final 53-man roster cuts
The San Francisco 49ers made the expected move to have wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk miss multiple weeks to start the season as the team announced final moves to reach a 53-man roster by Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
Aiyuk and safety Malik Mustapha were placed on the reserve physically-unable-to-perform list, which means they will be inactive for at least the first four games of the season before they will be allowed to practice with the team.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month that the team was eyeing Week 6 as a possible return date for Aiyuk, who tore his MCL and ACL in October of last season in Week 7. Mustapha had surgery to repair an ACL injury earlier this year and is believed to be on a similar return timeline.
Notable 49ers roster cuts
Among the final day roster cuts were two wide receivers who had hoped to be part of the solution at the position with Aiyuk out, Deebo Samuel gone to Washington, and Jauan Jennings nursing a calf injury following his demand for a renegotiated contract.
Terique Owens, son of Hall of Famer and former 49ers receiver Terrell Owens, was placed on waivers even after his showing in the final preseason game, where he scored a touchdown. Owens could be brought back to the practice squad if no other teams claim him off waivers.
Bay Area native and former Buffalo Bills and New York Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins was released after making a positive impression earlier in the preseason.
Also released at wide receiver was 10-year journeyman Robbie Chosen, who failed to make the final squad even after leading the team in receptions during the preseason. The 49ers tenuous wide receiver situation was somewhat clarified last week in a trade for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore.
The 49ers also released fan favorite Jeff Wilson Jr., who was attempting his second stint with the team. He spent the first five seasons of his career with San Francisco before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022.
Wilson, who scored touchdowns in back-to-back games to finish the preseason, had told reporters he was motivated by fans' messages to him after the 49ers brought him back to training camp.
The 49ers last week traded for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. to complement Christian McCaffrey's starting role with Isaac Guerendo as the secondary backup, making Wilson's return a long shot.
One more notable name missing from the final 53-man roster was undrafted rookie defensive lineman and San Diego native Sebastian Valdez, who earned the nickname "The Hulk" from his veteran colleagues during training camp.
Final roster moves by the 49ers announced Tuesday:
Released:
WR Robbie Chosen
OL Michael Dunn
WR Russell Gage Jr.
DL Jonathan Garvin
DL Trevis Gipson
DL Bruce Hector
WR Isaiah Hodgins
CB Fabian Moreau
P Thomas Morstead
LB Curtis Robinson
LB Chazz Surratt
WR Malik Turner
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
Placed on waivers:
WR Junior Bergen
LB Stone Blanton
DL William Bradley-King
DB Derrick Canteen
CB Dallis Flowers
LB Jalen Graham
S Jaylen Mahoney
OL Drake Nugent
WR Terique Owens
DL Sebastian Valdez
TE Brayden Willis
OL Nick Zakelj
Activated from Active/Physically Unable to Perform List:
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
Placed on Injured Reserve List:
DL Kevin Givens (designated for return)
CB Jakob Robinson
Placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
WR Brandon Aiyuk
S Malik Mustapha
Placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List:
QB Kurtis Rourke
Placed on the Reserve/Suspended List:
OL Isaac Alarcon
WR Demarcus Robinson