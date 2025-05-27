Watch CBS News
San Francisco police make arrest in 2024 Mission District fatal shooting

Nearly one year after a man was killed in San Francisco's Mission District, police have announced an arrest in the case.

According to officers, an adult male victim was found shot multiple times on the 500 block of Dolores Street on the night of June 5, 2024. Despite life-saving efforts from responding police and medics, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide investigators were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Community Violence Reduction Team and plainclothes officers from the Mission Station located the suspect on the 5000 block of Mission Street. Police said the suspect resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

The suspect was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide, resisting arrest, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a concealed knife and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Police are not releasing the suspect's identity due to the suspect being a juvenile at the time of the incident.

Anyone with additional infomration is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".

