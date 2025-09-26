San Francisco police seek suspect in 2024 homicide of wheelchair-bound man; $50K reward offered

A reward is being offered in the 2024 fatal shooting of a wheelchair-bound man in San Francisco and police on Friday released an image of an unknown suspect.

On August 5, 2024, officers responding to reports of a shooting in the city's Mission District at about 5 a.m. found 32-year-old Keith Albert, who had been shot in the area of 20th and Shotwell Streets.

Officers and medics provided aid, but Albert was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Police Department is offering $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Images of an unknown suspect being sought in the 2024 fatal shooting of a wheelchair-bound man in the city's Mission District. San Francisco Police Department

The department released images of an unknown suspect with black hair, dark clothing, and a gray backpack who investigators are seeking

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the shooting was asked to the Police Department's homicide unit at 415-553-9249 or after hours at the department's operations center at 415-553-1071. Anonymous tips can be left at 415-575-4444 or by text to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.