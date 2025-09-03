2 San Francisco men charged with murder in 2023 killing of dirt bike rider

Two San Francisco men were charged with murder for a drive-by shooting in the Bayview in 2023, the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Teangelo Harrison, 22, and Tommy Thomson, 28, are accused of pursuing someone on a dirt bike in August 2023 while being armed with a gun and two magazines. Prosecutors allege the pair caught up with the person in the 1900 block of Keith Street and Harrison allegedly leaned out of the front window of the car and shot the person, causing him to crash.

The victim initially survived the shooting and underwent multiple surgeries before succumbing to his injuries on October 8, 2023, prosecutors said.

The District Attorney's Office alleges it has surveillance footage capturing the alleged shooting, as well as Harrison and Thompson allegedly dropping off the vehicle, which was later recovered by the San Francisco Police.

Harrison and Thompson are both being charged with one count of murder, shooting from a vehicle, and other crimes.