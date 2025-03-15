San Francisco kicks off St. Patrick's Day with annual parade down Market Street

Monday is St. Patrick's Day around the world, but San Francisco kicked it off a wee bit early on Saturday with its annual parade down Market Street to City Hall.

While the atmosphere was fun, there was also an emphasis on recognizing that Irish-American culture is a story about immigrants.

The streak continued as the pipes and drums blared past City Hall. It was officially the 174th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in San Francisco.

That's because even during the COVID-19 shutdown a few people marched down Market Street with flags and pipes, just to keep the tradition going.

"It is true that the Irish like to celebrate, for sure," said Irish resident Missy Keehan. "And what's wrong with that?"

Nothing wrong at all. In fact, Edward Connelley came to watch his family march and to catch up with friends. Now 76, he emigrated to the US in 1970 when he was 21 years old.

"Just came over, my family was here in New York," he said. "So, I just joined my family, and then they came to San Francisco."

He worked hard his whole life and is proud of his Irish heritage, but he said he only decided to become a citizen in 2016, for what he admits were practical reasons.

"No, I didn't become a citizen until before Trump went for office. That's when I became a citizen," said Edward. "Because Trump was so crazy. He could throw anybody out of this country."

Many Irish arrived in America in the 1800's because of a potato famine back home. They helped build the Transcontinental Railway that united the nation, but they were vilified by the country for taking jobs that most people didn't want.

Eventually, they gained their acceptance after becoming prominent in law enforcement and firefighting, which is acknowledged as part of Irish-American culture to this day.

"I don't think that's a bad thing at all," said Christine Ahern DelCarlo, with the United Irish Societies of SF. "Because we don't necessarily have a culture here. We have cultures. And you can grasp all of them and be part of it. I think it's a good thing, a good thing to keep a history going."

But she said she didn't think that was being respected in today's political climate.

"No, I don't think it's being appreciated too much right now," she said. "I think it's being taken away, actually. We're trying to take it away."

A second-generation American, Ahern DelCarlo, said she believes people have a deep-seated need to hold on to their roots.

"A lot of people still consider Ireland home. And when you go there, I've gone there several times, it's very strange. I didn't think I would be that affected because my grandparents were born there, my dad was born here, and the first time I went back there, I really felt like going home. It was weird, really weird."

For those born in Ireland, like Edward, the feelings run pretty deep about the current anti-immigrant sentiment. It bothers him and he didn't pull any punches about who he blames for it.

"Yes, it does," he said, "because Trump is crazy. The whole world hates Trump. The whole world hates Trump."

Edward is proud of what he's done as an American, and he's even prouder of the family he's raised here. He hopes his new grandchild will grow up proud to be the product of immigrants that have chosen to call this country their home.