Former San Bruno elementary teacher found guilty of molesting four students

A former elementary school teacher on the Peninsula is facing the possibility of life in prison after a jury found him guilty of molesting four of his students, prosecutors said Monday.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office, 34-year-old Jeremy Pakyin Yeh was found guilty of 17 counts of felony child molestation. The jury returned its verdict Friday morning following a 16-day trial.

Yeh, a San Mateo resident, was a former 1st and 2nd grade teacher at El Crystal Elementary School and Allen Elementary School, both located in San Bruno.

Prosecutors said Yeh touched several of his students on the genitals and buttocks between 2016 and 2022.

The first victim came forward in 2018, but according to the DA's office, she recanted after being called a liar by the administration at El Crystal Elementary. District officials closed El Crystal that same year.

Four years later, another victim came forward, prosecutors said. Eventually four victims in total were determined to have been molested by Yeh.

Prosecutors said Yeh also gave a statement admitting to touching at least one of the victims.

Following the verdict, Yeh was remanded into custody and is being held without bail ahead of sentencing. He had been out of custody on $1.3 million bail.

Sentencing is scheduled for Apr. 25. Yeh faces a maximum sentence of 425 years to life in prison.