San Bruno house fire follows shooting; 1 injured

A house in San Bruno erupted into flames Friday afternoon following a shooting at the location, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of Rosewood Drive just west of Interstate Highway 280. The San Bruno Police Department said officers responded to a shooting before the fire, and a victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said officers were working to detain a suspect believed to be in the area, but also said there was no threat to public safety.

Firefighters used multiple ladder trucks to pour water on the fire, and smoke could be seen for miles.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.