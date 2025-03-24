Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Fire injures 1 at San Bruno apartment complex

By
Carlos Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/24/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 3/24/25 08:47

A fire at a San Bruno apartment complex injured a resident and displaced multiple families early Monday morning, the Fire Department said.

The fire burned at about 4 a.m. on the 400 block of Milton Avenue just west of Lions Park. The Fire Department said on social media that crews arrived quickly and were able to knock down the fire and prevent further spread.

san-bruno-apartment-fire.jpg
Firefighters at an apartment complex fire on the 400 block of Milton Avenue in San Bruno, March 24, 2025. San Bruno Fire Department

"Unfortunately, multiple families have been displaced, and one resident was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation," the caption read.

The department did not immediately report the cause of the fire. No other information was available.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.