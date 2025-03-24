Fire injures 1 at San Bruno apartment complex

A fire at a San Bruno apartment complex injured a resident and displaced multiple families early Monday morning, the Fire Department said.

The fire burned at about 4 a.m. on the 400 block of Milton Avenue just west of Lions Park. The Fire Department said on social media that crews arrived quickly and were able to knock down the fire and prevent further spread.

Firefighters at an apartment complex fire on the 400 block of Milton Avenue in San Bruno, March 24, 2025. San Bruno Fire Department

"Unfortunately, multiple families have been displaced, and one resident was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation," the caption read.

The department did not immediately report the cause of the fire. No other information was available.