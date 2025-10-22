San Bruno police make breakthrough in 1981 infant cold case death

More than four decades after a baby boy was found dead at a park in San Bruno, police have announced a breakthrough in the case.

In a statement Tuesday, police said they have identified the parents of the baby, who was found inside a garbage can at Buckeye Park on Nov. 11, 1981. Police have not released the parents' names.

"This identification represents a major step forward in the case and has renewed efforts to bring this case to justice," the department announced.

According to a police statement at the time, the newborn baby was dead for several hours when he was found and had likely been placed in the garbage can the night before. Police said he died from strangulation and severe head injuries.

San Bruno Police Department Identifies Infant Found Deceased in 1981 Cold Case San Bruno, CA — The San Bruno Police... Posted by San Bruno Police Department on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Despite an "exhaustive" investigation, police were unable to determine the child's identity, and the case remained unsolved for decades.

Police said with the help of forensic genetic genealogy, investigators worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety, law enforcement forensic partners and specialized laboratories to identify the infant's family.

In a statement Tuesday, police were asking anyone who may have additional information about the case to contact the department by calling 650-616-7100 or emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.