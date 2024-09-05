One-third of SamTrans drivers call out sick amid contract talks

About a third of SamTrans bus drivers called out sick Thursday in an apparent labor action related to contract negotiations, according to the transit agency.

The absences prompted SamTrans to rearrange schedules while prioritizing school routes in the morning.

People are being asked to find alternate transportation for Thursday and Friday.

Routes 292 and 122 are not affected because contractors operate these routes. Also, Redi-Wheels and RediCoast paratransit services weren't disrupted, SamTrans officials said.

"We understand that many of our riders do not have alternative transportation options, which is why we take today's sick-out very seriously," said SamTrans general manager April Chan. "We appreciate the community's patience and support as we work to minimize the impacts of this unexpected operator shortage."

Agency officials said in a news release Thursday that they had expected and prepared for a sick-out that didn't materialize at the end of August, two weeks after Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1574 rejected a three-year contract proposal that the agency said was supported by union leadership.

SamTrans said the offer included an 18.3 percent pay hike over three years for bus drivers, a 21.9 percent increase for mechanics, utility workers and storekeepers and an 11.4 percent increase for customer service representatives.

ATU Local 1574 represents nearly 400 SamTrans employees, including bus drivers, utility workers, storekeepers, customer service representatives and receptionists.

Union officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.