Man allegedly stabs SamTrans bus passenger, tries to steal vehicle in San Bruno

Police in San Bruno arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a passenger on a San Mateo County Transit District bus and attempting to steal the vehicle.

Around 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a violent altercation on a SamTrans bus in the 1100 block of Huntington Avenue, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies learned that a passenger had been stabbed and the suspect was allegedly attempting to steal the bus.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim suffering from at least one stab wound in the abdomen. The person was transported to a local hospital for surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said.

Oakland man John Allmon, 58, was taken into custody and booked in the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting or delaying a police officer and providing false identification to a police officer.  

