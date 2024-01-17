Passenger stabbed multiple times aboard SamTrans bus near Redwood City; suspect arrested

A person was brutally stabbed on a bus near Redwood City on Tuesday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 7 p.m., deputies responded to an altercation onboard a SamTrans bus near the intersection of Middlefield Road and Fifth Avenue in the unincorporated town of North Fair Oaks.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and sustained serious injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital for immediate medical attention, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies successfully located and apprehended the suspect soon after, the sheriff's office said.

"There is currently no indication of any additional individuals involved and there is no ongoing threat to the public," said the sheriff's office Tuesday night on social media.

Members of the public who may have information about this case are encouraged to contact Detective Nick Kostielney at NKostielney@smcgov.org or call (650) 622-8049. To remain anonymous, call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.