SamTrans board approves new headquarters at Millbrae Station

The San Mateo County Transit District Board of Directors this week authorized the acquisition of an approximately 180,000-square-foot headquarters at Millbrae, the agency's officials said.

The building is located at the Gateway at Millbrae Station, adjacent to a transit center serving Caltrain, SamTrans and BART.

SamTrans officials said the building will be acquired through a lease-to-purchase agreement at a cost of $126 million. It is located on property owned by BART and is subject to a 99-year ground lease with BART.

Officials said the site developer will pay for and complete all tenant improvements prior to move-in which are expected to take 12 to 15 months.

"The Gateway at Millbrae Station is a transit-oriented development that perfectly marries the agency's mission and space needs with the desires of our employees to be adjacent to transit and amenities," SamTrans Board of Directors chair Josh Powell said in a statement.

San Mateo County Supervisor and SamTrans Director David Canepa said new headquarters in Millbrae will be part of the "largest transportation hubs in the nation that includes SamTrans, Caltrain, BART and the San Francisco International."

"This new headquarters represents the future of public transportation and is a symbol that we are here to stay, that we will move people to work for the betterment of the environment. This investment in Millbrae will also fuel the city's economic engine and be a boost to its downtown and small businesses," he said in a statement.

SamTrans officials said the agency plan's to retain ownership of its existing headquarters in San Carlos. The current headquarters has outdated seismic standards, is in need of repairs, and not designed for the modern workplace.

According to SamTrans, the potential costs of repairing and developing the current HQ building up to modern standards surpasses its value.