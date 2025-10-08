Woman accused of robbing children in Salinas neighborhood

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and child endangerment charges after she allegedly robbed children in a Salinas neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Salinas Police, officers were called to the area of Rico and Rossi streets around 3 p.m. Police were told that a 9-year-old had been robbed.

When officers arrived, they quickly located and arrested the suspect. An investigation determined that the suspect had confronted and robbed at least two children.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Sanieka Reyes, was booked into the Monterey County Jail for robbery, child endangerment and probation violations. Jail records show Reyes remaining in custody as of Wednesday.

In a statement to the community, police urged parents to talk to their children about being aware of their surroundings while walking to or from school. Officers urged children to walk with friends or groups when possible, avoid distractions, report suspicious activity to a trusted adult or by calling 911 and by knowing safe locations on their route.