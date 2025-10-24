3 convicted murderers at Central California prison suspected of killing fellow inmate

Three convicted killers who are serving sentences at Salinas Valley State Prison in Central California are suspected of killing a fellow inmate during an attack Thursday morning.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, prison staff in a recreation yard witnessed the attack, which took place shortly after 9:50 a.m. The victim, identified as Todd S. Morgan, was attacked by three inmates with what appeared to be improvised weapons.

When responding personnel arrived, the inmates had stopped and staff began life-saving procedures. Morgan was pronounced deceased by prison medical staff at 10:04 a.m.

No other inmates or prison staff were injured. Officers located three inmate-improvised weapons at the scene.

Morgan, a 57-year-old from Santa Clara County, had been in prison since May 2002. He was serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for second-degree burglary and second-degree robbery, along with weapons and drug offenses as a third striker.

The three suspects, identified as 56-year-old Todd J. Givens, 61-year-old Robert England and 51-year-old Ray N. Waldron, were moved into restricted housing, CDCR officials said.

Givens, from Tulare County, was sentenced to death in 2004 for the first-degree murders of Barry and Patreace Holstone in 1997. He was also suspected in a 2020 attack of a guard at San Quentin State Prison.

While incarcerated, Givens received two additional life sentences for possession / manufacture of a deadly weapon by an incarcerated person and assault.

England, from San Bernardino County, has been imprisoned since 1993 and is serving a sentence for life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. He received additional life sentences in 1998 and 1999 for assaults while in prison.

Waldron, from San Diego County, has been imprisoned since 2005 and is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, assault with a firearm and possession of firearm by an ex-felon, all as a third striker.

Officials said Waldron received an additional life sentence after being convicted of attempted murder while in prison.

In a statement, CDCR said an investigation by the prison's Investigative Services Unit, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office and Monterey County Coroner is underway.