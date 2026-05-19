California burglary suspect rescued after being trapped inside wall for hours, police say

Firefighters rescued a burglary suspect on California's Central Coast after he became trapped inside a wall for almost 10 hours, police said.

According to the Salinas Police Department, a pair of officers were grabbing coffee Sunday morning at Brewjee on Main Street when they heard faint calls for help nearby. Employees at the business said they had heard similar noises earlier.

Officers checked the surrounding area, including the offices for the neighboring Maya Cinemas. While they were outside, the officers soon realized someone was yelling from inside the wall between the theater and the coffee shop.

"Officers knocked on the wall and to their surprise they got a knock back," police said on a video posted to their Facebook page.

Firefighters were called to the scene. Initially, firefighters cut into the wall at the coffee shop and found another layer of cinderblock and cement. A large section of the adjoining wall was cut to free the man, who told police he was stuck for nearly 10 hours.

The man, identified as Isaac Valencia, was medically evaluated and later booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of burglary. Authorities did not say how Valencia ended up inside the wall.

"Great work by our graveyard Officers, even when tired, for trusting their instincts, staying persistent, and quite literally listening to the walls," police went on to say.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Salinas police and the Salinas Fire Department for comment.