SailGP brings high-intensity catamaran racing back to San Francisco Bay

For one high-octane weekend, the San Francisco Bay is once again transforming into one of the fastest and most dynamic racetracks in the world for the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix.

Towering hydrofoil sailboats, capable of reaching speeds over 60 miles per hour, will slice through the water in what has become more than just a sailing competition — it's a spectacle of technology, athleticism, and strategy.

At the heart of Team USA's campaign in the SailGP series is Hans Henken, a Stanford University graduate and aeronautical engineer who has returned to waters that feel like home.

"San Francisco is an amazing venue. It kind of has every aspect a sailor wants, it has really challenging conditions, it has beautiful geography, it has the current, everything you could possibly ask for in a sailboat race it definitely has here," Henken told CBS News Bay Area.

Henken's background in aeronautical engineering is no coincidence. The multi-million-dollar catamarans used in SailGP are closer to aircraft than traditional sailboats. They rise above the surface of the water on hydrofoils, reducing drag and pushing the limits of what's possible on water.

"We're still utilizing the wind to go up wind, downwind, tack, and jibe," Henken explained. "But the sailing we're doing at SailGP is at the highest level. It's the most technologically advanced boats, the most challenging boats to sail and the speeds is probably what makes the biggest difference. On top of obviously the technology and the hydro-foiling."

A recent bronze medalist in the Paris Olympics, Henken is aiming for the top of the podium in SailGP — and doing it in front of a home crowd as his Santa Rosa-based parents cheer him on from the stands. Racing on the unpredictable waters of San Francisco Bay requires split-second decisions, precise coordination with teammates, and the ability to read the ever-changing wind and wave conditions.

"It's really flat over there and starting to get choppy," Henken said ahead of a practice run Friday. "That's going to play a big role for sure."

But for Henken and his fellow sailors, SailGP is about more than just crossing the finish line first. It represents the future of sailing. The Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix takes place this weekend.