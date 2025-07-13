2 dead, including juvenile, in unrelated drowning incidents on Russian River in Sonoma County

Two people died in unrelated drowning incidents on the Russian River on Sunday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., deputies responded to Monte Rio Beach off Bohemian Highway after receiving a report that two juveniles were struggling in the water.

Deputies said several people rescued a juvenile, but the second could not be found immediately. That juvenile was located about 20 minutes later and deputies said they attempted CPR, but the juvenile died at the scene.

Then shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded to Martinelli Beach, where they said they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two victims have not been identified at this time.