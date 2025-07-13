Watch CBS News
North Bay News

2 dead, including juvenile, in unrelated drowning incidents on Russian River in Sonoma County

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition - 7/12/2025
PIX Now evening edition - 7/12/2025 12:03

Two people died in unrelated drowning incidents on the Russian River on Sunday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said. 

Shortly before 3 p.m., deputies responded to Monte Rio Beach off Bohemian Highway after receiving a report that two juveniles were struggling in the water. 

Deputies said several people rescued a juvenile, but the second could not be found immediately. That juvenile was located about 20 minutes later and deputies said they attempted CPR, but the juvenile died at the scene. 

Then shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded to Martinelli Beach, where they said they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The two victims have not been identified at this time. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.