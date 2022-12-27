Roof of San Ramon Big 5 Sporting Goods collapses after overnight rain

SAN RAMON -- The roof of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in San Ramon collapsed early Tuesday morning following a night of incessant rain from the atmospheric river drenching the state.

The incident happened at the Big 5 store at 3209 Crow Canyon Place. Police responded to an alarm at 5:43 a.m. from the store, which was closed.

No injuries were reported, but nearby stores at the Crow Canyon Commons shopping center remained closed as a precaution, while officials inspect the roof area.

It wasn't initially known whether the collapse was weather-related.

Police said that PG&E, San Ramon Valley firefighters and city building inspectors were on the scene.