Rollover injury crash snarls Hwy 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- CHP in San Francisco issued a severe traffic alert on US-101 Thursday afternoon following an injury crash impacting traffic in both directions near Cesar Chavez Street.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the injury crash on southbound US-101 blocking the left lanes shortly after 1 p.m.

Traffic Collision With Injuries and Overturned vehicle on Southbound US-101 North of Cesar Chavez St in San Francisco. Left Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) June 23, 2022

CHP did not provide details on the number of vehicles involved or injuries. The left lanes are blocked in the southbound direction, as is the far left lane in the northbound direction of Hwy 101.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.