Rohnert Park man arrested on child sexual assault charges; additional victims sought

A Rohnert Park man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child under 14 years old, authorities said.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a press release that detectives arrested 51-year-old Courtland "Corey" William Foster on Sunday after an investigation into the allegations against him. Detectives obtained information that they believe corroborates the victim's account, and Foster provided statements that were also consistent with the allegations, according to the DPS.

Corey Foster, 51, is seen in handcuffs after being arrested in Rohnert Park on March 29, 2026. Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety

Foster was booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on charges of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts on a child by use of force, as well as possession, production, and distribution of child sexual abuse material. He was being held without bail.

The DPS said that, due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the victim's identity, no additional details would be immediately released.

The department also said that detectives were working to determine whether there are any additional victims or related incidents.

Anyone who may have had contact with the Foster or has information about the case was encouraged to contact Sergeant Quinn at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2612.