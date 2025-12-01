Watch CBS News
17-year-old driver arrested in deadly Rohnert Park hit-and-run

Tim Fang
Authorities in Sonoma County have arrested a teenage driver in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, the collision took place at the intersection of Snyder Lane and Capri Lane around 6:35 p.m. Friday. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene in less than five minutes.

First responders provided life-saving efforts to the pedestrian, but the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.

During the investigation, officers and detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 17-year-old male who lives in Sonoma County. On Saturday, authorities served a search warrant in Petaluma, finding the teen and the suspect vehicle.

The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion vehicular manslaughter and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, both felonies. Authorities are not releasing the teen's identity due to his age.

