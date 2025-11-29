Watch CBS News
Crime

Rohnert police searching for vehicle in connection to deadly hit-and-run

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Rohnert police said they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., a driver hit a pedestrian and was seen driving away westbound on Southwest Boulevard, from Snyder Lane.

The person who was struck died at the scene, police said.

Investigators said they believe the vehicle is a 2014 to 2018 Chevy Silverado based on the crash debris left at the scene. And police said witnesses told them the truck appeared to be black with a lift kit and chrome wheels.

It should also have a substantial amount of front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 707-584-2612.

