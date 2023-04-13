3 arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK – Two teenage boys and a 20-year-old man were arrested this week for their alleged involvement in the shooting of another teen near Copeland Creek in Rohnert Park last year, the city's Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

Officers responded to the Copeland Creek Trail near Santa Alicia Drive at 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after getting a report about an altercation and possible gunshot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. The teen was rushed to a hospital and survived his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, no suspects were located, but for the last six months, detectives have been investigating the crime and have now made three arrests, public safety officials said.

Two teens were arrested on Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy who was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy, and possession of a machine gun, and a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy.

On Thursday, officers took Freddy Rafaelano-Rivera, 20, into custody on suspicion of felony conspiracy.

The teens were booked into juvenile hall and Rafaelano-Rivera is being held at the Sonoma County Main Detention Facility on a $1 million bond, public safety officials said.

Investigators did not provide a motive or any other details about this case.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ben Kopshever with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 588-3532.