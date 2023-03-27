6-year-old twin injured in Rodeo crash that killed his mother dies of his injuries

RODEO – A young child critically hurt in a crash following a police chase in Rodeo that killed his mother and also injured his twin brother has died of his injuries, police said Monday.

"It is with great sorrow that I am confirming that the six-year-old child who was in critical condition has unfortunately passed away," said Hercules Police Chief Joseph Vazquez said in a press statement. "Our thoughts are with the family of the victims and the community during this difficult time. We ask that you please respect the family's privacy, and that you keep them in your prayers."

A stolen Mazda SUV was being chased Thursday by a Hercules police cruiser just before the collision with a Nissan sedan at Parker Ave. and 4th St. just past the Hercules border in Rodeo. The woman driving the Nissan was killed and her two children were gravely injured. Family members hosting an online fundraiser identified the victims as Ryniqueka Dowell and her twin sons Jamani and Jamari Humble.

The family's GoFundMe page said Jamari had been critically hurt and had no brain activity, while Jamani had suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

Rodeo fatal crash after police pursuit. CBS

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 20-year-old Ralph Ellsworth White III of Vallejo, got out of the vehicle and ran northbound onto Parker Avenue. Officers set up a perimeter and found White a short time later at a nearby liquor store and he was taken into custody.

White was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of pursuit causing death or great bodily injury. Vazquez said Monday the department will file the case with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office Tuesday and will be seeking additional murder charges.

Vazquez was being held on $375,000 bail.