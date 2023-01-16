Watch CBS News
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.

Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a covert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent 4 feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.

At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacated.

Rubber boats were deployed and 12 residents were ferried to safety.

"It's crazy," said Francisco Avina, one of the evacuees. "It's never been this bad. We've had rain, but nothing this bad."

Bernadine Cleaver was given a ride to higher, dry ground in a boat.

"My house is flooded," she said.

The neighborhood remained blocked off on Monday afternoon.

⚠️UPDATE Harbor Street closure will remain in effect until tomorrow, 1/16/23. Harbor Street is closed from Yosemite...

Posted by Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg, CA on Saturday, January 14, 2023

First published on January 16, 2023 / 11:23 AM

