San Francisco women's sports bar, Rikki's, packed for Valkyries away game

SAN FRANCISCO — People packed San Francisco's only women's sports bar to watch the Golden State Valkyries take on the Dallas Wings.

Rikki's opened less than a week ago but is already seeing success. A long line formed outside the bar just before the beginning of the game and continued well into the 4th quarter.

"Crowded," Nicole Parker said as she was standing in line. "Crowded and doing well."

Rikki's just opened last Wednesday. Parker and her friends believe the community needs this.

"Finally! Finally! It's about time," they said in unison.

General Manager Alejandra Cruz said the bar has been at capacity every night.

"I think it's really just creating that safe space for everybody, where everybody can come in and enjoy a game and not feel intimidated by the environment," said Cruz. "Even if you're not a sports fan just a safe place to be able to come and just sit, be comfortable grab, and a drink meet with friends. I think that's the spot that everybody was waiting for and also what has made us so successful."

The bar's opening coincides with the Golden State Valkyries' first season. Melanie Garcia is all in on both.

"This is so awesome to be part of the ground floor," said Garcia.

Tuesday, Rikki's hosted a watch party in conjunction with the Valkyries' first away game since the bar opened. Parker was there sporting a "founding guard" letterman jacket, a gift given only to Valkyrie's season ticket holders.

"I think it just speaks to how much women's sports are becoming a thing that everybody watches," said Parker. "It's good for the young girls, it's good for everybody. How could you not support it? They're still not paid enough we're trying to generate more money, and I think it's a good thing."

She had to wait in line until well into the first quarter to get inside, but that isn't discouraging her from coming back.

"We want to support Rikki's," Parker explained. "I will come earlier next time, that's right."

This is just the beginning for Rikki's. The bar plans to show every Valkyries game all season.