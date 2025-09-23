UPS worker in Richmond dies after packages in cargo trailer fall on top of them

A UPS worker in Richmond died on Sunday after packages inside a cargo trailer fell on top of them, police said.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Atlas Road around 4:15 p.m. for a report of an industrial accident, police said.

When they arrived, they learned that an UPS employee had been loading packages into a cargo trailer when several of the packages fell on top of them.

Police said they were in the trailer alone when the packages fell, and they were later found by a coworker, who then called 911.

First responders arrived but declared them dead at the scene.

UPS issued a statement about the employee's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our team members. Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. We are cooperating fully with the authorities to understand what happened and defer additional questions to them," UPS said.