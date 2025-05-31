Richmond refinery experiences flaring, no emergency response needed, Chevron says

The Chevron Richmond refinery is flaring, forcing a Community Warning System (CWS) Level 1 notification on Saturday, the refinery said in a post on Facebook.

The CWS Level 1 is the lowest level alert and indicates a minor incident. It's not expected to have off-site health consequences.

Chevron said its workforce is working to minimize and stop the flaring. It said no emergency response or community action is required.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said it has inspectors at the site to investigate. Inspectors have responded to public complaints and will document any violations of air quality regulations, the district said.

Flaring happens when excess gas burns during equipment shutdowns or malfunctions.

Chevron Richmond recently installed a real-time, automated system that it says improves the facility's flaring performance.

The air quality can be found online.